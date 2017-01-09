Dismissal sought for Guard recruiting fraud case

A National Guard recruiting assistant accused of collecting over $21,000 in bonuses she wasn't entitled to wants her case dismissed and her attorney fees paid. On behalf of defendant Sharleen C. Camacho, Attorney David Lujan maintains his client was wrongly accused and points the blame on the government who "so mismanaged GRAP and failed to properly oversee the actions of Docupak that it materially contributed to any errors that the government seeks to attribute to the defendant."

Defense also states it's improper for the government to collect money from the defendant because congress never authorized the Guard Recruiting and Assistance Program (GRAP). According to the October complaint, of the 121 potential soldiers Camacho nominated, at least 11 were fraudulently nominated.