Dismissal sought for Guard recruiting fraud case

A National Guard recruiting assistant accused of collecting over $21,000 in bonuses she wasn't entitled to wants her case dismissed and her attorney fees paid. On behalf of defendant Sharleen C. Camacho, Attorney David Lujan maintains his client was wrongly accused and points the blame on the government who "so mismanaged GRAP and failed to properly oversee the actions of Docupak that it materially contributed to any errors that the government seeks to attribute to the defendant."

Defense also states it's improper for the government to collect money from the defendant because congress never authorized the Guard Recruiting and Assistance Program (GRAP). According to the October complaint, of the 121 potential soldiers Camacho nominated, at least 11 were fraudulently nominated.

  • Man wanted for hitting woman with machete, then robbing her

    Guam police are looking for a man they say struck a woman in the head with a machete, then robbed her. It happened Friday around 6 pm at the vegetable stand at the old Dededo Flea Market. A woman told authorities that she got into an argument with a man known to her. The suspect then pulled out a machete and struck her on the right side of her head, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  He then grabbed the woman's purse and took off with her wallet.  The woman was t...More >>
  • DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

  • New bill consolidates healthcare funding

    Senator Mike San Nicolas has authored another measure that he says will put medical professionals in charge by consolidating healthcare dollars into one master fund.

