DOE needs governor's muscle to stimulate progress

While the governor has signed-off on several bills, the head of the Guam Department of Education has written to Governor Eddie Calvo asking him to step-in, in order to push forward the much-needed renovations of island schools.

Although senators may think it's the right path, DOE has a different view on recently passed legislation that would alter procurement requirements for the rebuilding of Simon Sanchez High School. Acting superintendent Joe Sanchez said both DOE and the Department of Public Works testified against Bill 411's passage because he believes it will complicate and lengthen a procurement that has already dragged on for several years.

"We've been meeting with DPW and the other agencies and I feel, at least the department feels, that we're ready to move forward with the RFP," Sanchez shared. In fact, Sanchez said the new request for proposal to rebuild Simon Sanchez High School and renovate 35 others is ready to be re-issued, and he's asked the governor for his help to push the procurement forward.

Sanchez continued, "I have submitted a letter to the Governor's Office requesting that the veto the bill; I'm totally aware and understand the concerns that were raised with the bill and the position of the senators, but at the same time I think a lot of work has been done to strengthen the RFP process. We're using a lot of the information that was provided during the appeal, and so forth. I think this time around the process is going to be a lot stronger."

Bill 411 was introduced by Senator Tom Ada, and Sanchez said he's concerned it would allow for a multi-step bid process instead of the original RFP method. "With this being a new process that is to be introduced to the committee it would require a learning curve for everyone to get familiar with the process, and any time there's a learning curve like that it could open the door to potential mistakes, which could be appealed later on," he said. "So I'm very comfortable with the RFP process and hope this is something we can move forward with."

Sanchez said he believes moving forward with the existing RFP is the quickest way forward for doe, and most especially for students and faculty at the Home of the Sharks. "We need a new school and we need it quickly," he stated.

"The longer that we take it really hurts the moral and it kind of hurts the belief and trust that people have in the system and with introducing a new process for the procurement we run the risk of dragging this on longer."