Feds file motion in H-2b visa case

With just a week remaining until a class action lawsuit over the denial of H-2b visas is heard in the District Court of Guam, the federal government has filed a motion to dismiss the plaintiffs amended complaint entirely, essentially closing the case. The Guam Contractors Association and about one dozen local companies are taking the feds to court over the denial of foreign work visas.

The Guam Department of Labor has experienced a nearly-100% denial rate over the past year. As of November, DOL reports a drop in H-2b workers from 1,200 to about 470 workers.

The numbers are expected to drop even more one December figures are finalized.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the case is set for January 17 at 12:30pm before Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan.

