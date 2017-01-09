More than 1,300 families apply for GHURA lottery - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

More than 1,300 families apply for GHURA lottery

Posted:

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority kicked-off registration of its lottery program for the waitlist of the Section 8 Housing Choice Program. While they had a bumpy start over computer issues at the beginning, that didn't stop over 1,300 families from registering within the first two hours.

"Just the first step of establishing the registration process is going very smooth," said Michael Duenas, agency director. "We expect to have about 1,800 registrations submitted by lunchtime. When we did the paper route of people coming in (back in 2011) we received 1,800 applications the first day the waitlist was open, so it's much faster and more convenient for the families as well as for the staff."

On January 20, GHURA will publish the waitlist of randomly selected numbers. By March, they plan to pull the first 50 to 100 names of families who will be asked to submit additional documentation before being issued a voucher. Currently, GHURA assists about 2,400 families representing about 13,000 individuals through its Section 8 and Public Housing Program.

Registration continues online up until Friday, January 13th at 5pm. Register visit http://www.ghura.org/lottery.

