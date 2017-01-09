New bill proposes to repeal raises

With the new year, comes a new bill to repeal raises for elected officials. Following a string of attempts in the last legislature, Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. introduces a bill to reduce the salaries of your top elected officials.

With just a week into the new term, a new bill is before the 34th Guam Legislature to repeal raises for the governor, lt. Governor and senators. "And it's all about starting the top down," the senator explained. Bill 4 is the first bill introduced by Senator Aguon this term and would reduce the governor's salary to $90,000, the lt. Governor to $85,000 and senators to $55,303. Aguon says the pay raise issue has been a distraction from more important matters.

"I think one of the things we've seen in the last two years is that regardless of what version is entertained on the floor, we continue to hit a brick wall so what this proposal would do is just focus primarily on the governor, lt. governor and the senators pay lets repeal these elected officials position pay and then take care of the business," he said.

in the last term, there were several attempts and versions to repeal raises which all failed for one reason or another. Senator Michael San Nicolas introduced his own Bill 4 back in 2015 that would have repealed raises for elected officials and cabinet members. On session floor, lawmakers removed the bill's major component to repeal Public Law 32-208. The bill was downgraded to simply prevent the waiver of public hearings over any bills regarding salary changes. Senator Brant McCreadie then had his bill 201 that would have repealed raises just for senators. That bill initially failed, then was reconsidered on session floor, passed, but eventually vetoed by the governor. Then bill 204 tried again to repeal raises but also failed. then Bill 280 and 281 were introduced to bring a binding referendum to the people of Guam regarding whether the competitive wage act should continue. those bills never made it to session floor.

"I'm hopeful it does go through that legislative process because it's one of the biggest issues at the forefront of our people's mind and I'm certainly hopeful it becomes a priority," he said.

Aguon adds additional measures can be taken to reduce the salaries of other elected and politically-appointed officials. Meanwhile, he introduces companion legislature with Bill 5.

"So what the companion legislation will provide in bill 5 is delink the compensation of the governor and lt. governor from the cabinet member positions so the governor he can ultimately decide what he feels Is appropriate to compensate his cabinet members and not be concerned about a statute that's been in the books for many, many years that really reinforces what he's been saying," he said.

Adelup issued a statement on the measures. The governor discusses the disparity the legislation creates pointing out that a salary of $90,000 a year falls below the salary levels of a UOG associate professor and a GPA engineering supervisor to name a few. At his current salary, 15% of firefighters make more than the governor if it were rolled back 77% would make more than the island's chief executive.

Adelup also points out that the CNMI governor takes home a salary of $120,000. "Members of the legislature decided to make it a political issue, which harms the government today and in the future".