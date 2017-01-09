Calvo names Brant McCreadie homeland security advisor

After being vacant for half a year, Governor Eddie Calvo has appointed former senator Brant McCreadie as Guam's new homeland security advisor.

McCreadie is a businessman and two-term senator, and said about his appointment, "Working in the senate for four years, working with the administration and all the colleagues in the legislature, it prepares you for a lot of things this appointment was one of them and hopefully I can do the best job possible."

Homeland Security spokesperson Jenna Gaminde added,"Previously Charles Esteves had held the roles of Acting Homeland Security Advisor and Office of Civil Defense Administrator and did a great job in doing so. We look forward to continuing our operations and moving forward with both Homeland Security and Civil Defense."

As the new HSA, McCreadie will be responsible for all activities related to the protection of Guam from terrorism, invasion, and similar national and international threats.