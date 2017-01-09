Man arrested for threatening bystander in Chuukese

He was arrested for pulling the fire alarm, but also accused of threatening the witness. 24-year-old Michael Songeni was arrested and charged with terrorizing and assault.

Court documents state the witness reported seeing Songeni pull the alarm and walk away. Songeni then allegedly threw rocks at the witness for snitching him out to police. Upon his arrest, Songeni reportedly stated in Chuukese, "Wait for tomorrow - when I get released, I will kill you."

He was booked and confined.