Other riot defendants could make plea deals

The remaining defendants in the Linda's Cafe riot could be entering plea agreements mid-trial. Liberty Concepcion, Christian Medina, and Jovin Santos are the remaining defendants. Their co-defendant, Enricky Duenas, pleaded out last week just hours before opening statements.

The four men were at Linda's Cafe on October 22nd when a riot broke out involving men charged in the death of Brian Cruz. Those men are Jaycee White, Alfredo Castro, and Richard Ragadio. Ragadio entered a plea agreement in the Cruz case and will not face any jail time in exchange for his cooperation.

Last week, surveillance footage was admitted into evidence and showed white throwing the first punch at Linda's Cafe that started the riot.

Parties will return on Tuesday morning for the status of trial.

