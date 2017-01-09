Four new board members for GVB

Four new members have been elected to serve on the Guam Visitors Bureau board of directors. They are Brad Kloppenburg from Kloppenburg Enterprises, Holiday Tours Micronesia president Satoru Murata, DFS Guam travel industry relations vice president Tasuo "Tak" Takano, and United Airlines managing director of operations for Asia/Pacific Sam Shinohara, who was elected to serve another term.

Of GVB's thirteen board of directors only four are elected by GVB membership for a two-year term.