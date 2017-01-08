Coast 360 makes large donation to several organizations

Several local non-profit organizations received a generous donation from Coast 360. In September 2015 the credit union has been hosting what's called the eCoast Run, which focuses on sustainability education. Over the past two years Coast 360 has raised almost $20,000.

Receiving a donation today were Farm to Table, Guam Soil and Water Conservation, iRecycle Guam and the Micronesia Conservation Coalition.

In total $13,000 was divvied out, the remainder of the proceeds is being dedicated to a community beautification project the credit union plans to unveil in March.