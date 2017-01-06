Fernandez's legal team on the clock to oppose dismissal motion

An order was issued by the District Court of Guam today regarding the $7 million lawsuit brought forth by Department of Education superintendent Jon Fernandez against the Guam Education Board. Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood ordered that Fernandez's attorneys have until January 20 to file an opposition to the defense's motion to dismiss the lawsuit against six board members in their individual capacities.

Of note is that only one of the members named in the lawsuit remains on the current education board, which has recently began reexamining the case.