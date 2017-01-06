Guam working with states for radiation compensation

President of the Pacific Association of Radiation Survivors Robert Celestial says the clock is ticking for those who were affected by nuclear fallout on Guam in the 1940s through 1960s. According to Celestial, Guam is eligible to millions of dollars of Radiation Exposure Compensation Act money - but that money runs out in 2022, and must also get Congressional approval.

He maintains contact with Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo, but for now Guam is how he explains riding on coattails. "There's millions of dollars in the trust fund right now. The only problem is Congress - that's our only avenue - is Congress to have a hearing and pass a bill to include Guam in the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act," he said. "We're working with two people in the States. Through the presidents of the Downwinders, one from Idaho and one from Colorado and New Mexico's senator has included us in their bill, so we're hoping that this year they'll go ahead and introduce another bill and include Guam with Montana, Idaho and New Mexico, and I believe Arizona."

Celestial says he's positive and hopeful as Guam was already proven eligible for compensation.