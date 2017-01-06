Congresswoman goes to bat for sick vet over Agent Orange claims

A veteran with ties to Guam is making national news, blaming his deteriorating health on his exposure to agent orange while stationed on Guam in the 1960s and 1970s.

68-year-old Leroy Foster suffers from over two dozen diseases, including multiple cancers. He's blaming his poor health on Agent Orange - a herbicide he says he was tasked to spray for vegetation control while stationed at Andersen Air Force Base in the 1960s and 1970s. The retired US Air Force master sergeant interviewed with KUAM News back in 2011, making the same allegations - but most recently made Florida headlines.

Again, still fighting for the truth.

In a letter addressed to Air Force legislative liaison director Major General Steven Basham, Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo says she's deeply disturbed by the reports and wants more information. In a statement to KUAM she says she's advocated for mitigating actino - supporting an online petition to the White House, but that petition was never acted on and she maintains contact with foster.

"However, in 2015 the VA did provide a mechanism for veterans who may have handled Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, including on Guam, to submit claims to the VA. I continue to encourage that anyone who may have been exposed to file a claim with the VA," said the delegate.

Visit benefits.va.gov for more information.