Brown welcomes Aguon as new oversight chairman

After several years, the Port Authority of Guam welcomed a new oversight chairman in Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. Port general manager Joanne Brown says they welcome his presence and actually gave him a tour of the port's yard facility on Friday.

"I think it's just having the dialogue and support because at the end of the day we have a lot of activities happening here, and while we're an autonomous agency there's a lot of things we can do on our own," she said. "But there's certain areas where we'll need legislative support particularly in regards to our financing and bond financing to do the additional capital improvements and upgrades we're looking at for the Port of Guam."

Brown is a former senator who actually served with Aguon for several terms. Upon his selection as the chairman for the Committee on Transportation, Aguon wrote to the port, requesting for a tour along with stating plans for an oversight hearing on the YTK situation and the move on the confirmation of the port's former chairman for its board of directors.