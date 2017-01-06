New mayors council holds first meeting - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

New mayors council holds first meeting

Following their inauguration this week, the Mayors Council of Guam kicked-off its first meeting of the new year. Seven new people joined the council following last November's election.

With Mayor Paul McDonald remaining as the president, the MCOG today set its agenda for its next set of guest speakers and administrative matters.

The next mayor's special monthly meeting is set for January 18 featuring speakers from Public Health, the Haya Foundation and Westcare Pacific.

