Women encouraged to get educated about cervical cancer

There are 12,000 women who are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the United States every year. And as part of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month throughout January, the Department of Public Health is encouraging residents to get educated and get tested.

"Guam has an incidence of 130 women newly diagnosed with cervical cancer," according to Guam Breast and Cervical Cancer Program health educator Rachel Ramirez. She says that data collected locally from 2008 to 2012 shows that certain populations seem to have varying incidences of the disease. "And of this, the Micronesians residing in Guam has the highest incidence among the population in Guam, followed by the Chamorros, and also the Caucasians."

While cervical cancer was at one point one of the leading causes of cancer deaths, an increase in pap tests over the past 30 years has led cervical cancer death rates to decrease by 50 percent nationally.

Because of the success of early screening and detection, Public Health is encouraging women in the community to schedule pap tests as well as tests for the human papillomavirus - the single biggest risk factor for cervical cancer. But while 79 million people are infected with HPV nationwide, many don't know they have it, increasing the need for additional testing.

Ramirez added, "At least if they have been infected, at least they can be treated, or they can be cured or treated well, because if not this HPV infection can lead into an abnormality of the cells that lead into cancer."

Other risk factors for cervical cancer include smoking, use of birth control pills for more than five years, post-menopause hormone replacement therapy, multiple pregnancies at a young age, and multiple sexual partners. In line with outreach to the community, Public Health is also reaching out the healthcare professionals, with a cervical cancer conference on January 29. Topics include cervical cancer data, screening guidelines, and treatment.

Arlie Bonto encouraged the community to get involved, saying, "Registration is free and there are really great speakers that we have on board with really great topics, so if you want to register you can contact me, and my number is 735-0672."

Continuing education credits will also be available.