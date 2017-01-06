Riot witness recalls Linda's Cafe incident

Friday marked Day 2 of trial against Liberty Concepcion, Christian Medina and Jovin Santos - the three men charged for a riot at Linda's Cafe late last year. In court today, jurors take a look at surveillance footage and get a closer look at who threw the first punch.

It was the early morning of October 22. Sharoll Mobel had stepped outside of Linda's Coffee Shop to smoke a cigarette - that's when she'd get front row seats to an impromptu riot. Mobel is one of the government's first witnesses in the trial against the three defendants. On the stand today, she testified that she saw the three defendants brutally beating a man she didn't know.

"I saw them beat up the skinny guy. I don't know his name. I thought he wasn't going to make it. He looked really bad," she recalled. "His face - his eye was swollen. There was already blood coming out of his mouth but they continued to stomp on his chest and he didn't look like he was going to make it."

In court Friday, jurors were shown surveillance footage of the riot. It was Mobel's first time seeing the video and she quickly realized she hadn't seen the fight unravel from the beginning. According to surveillance video, Richard Ragadio, Jaycee White, and Alfredo Castro were about to enter the coffee shop that morning when they stopped to talk to Concepcion, who was standing by a truck by himself.

White punches Concepcion and moments later, men who were inside rush outside and more punches are thrown.

Attorney David Lujan, representing the defendants, said, "Now that you've see that, in your opinion, taking into consideration what you remember and what you now see, who started the fight?", leading prosecutor Tom Neuman to make an objection. "Tell me," demanded Lujan. "Tell this jury."

Lujan also said, "Isn't it true that the guy that was swirling or whatever you wanna call it, was Mr. White?"

Ragadio, White, and Castro were charged in connection to Brian Cruz's death. Earlier that night the three men were drinking with Cruz in Tumon. Surveillance footage also shows white punching Cruz unconscious. The men placed Cruz in the back of a sedan and drove to Linda's to eat. That's where a riot involving several other men broke out.

According to court documents, Concepcion, Medina, and Santos stand accused of aggravated assault and assault. Court documents list their victims as Lloyd Romolar, Norman Romolar, and Ragadio.

Ragadio entered a plea agreement last week in connection to Cruz's death. His deal outlines no jail time in exchange for his cooperation with the government. He's anticipated to testify in riot case as well as the manslaughter case against White and Castro.

Trial for the riot will resume next week.