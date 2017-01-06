GCC students design green container homes

Students from the Guam Community College Sustainable Technologies & Environmental Education Program showcased their green container home models earlier today. The high school students designed models by converting shipping containers into livable sustainable homes and integrating modifications to better suit Guam's tropical climate.

The winning team was Team Avatar, consisting of Maria Silvestre from St. John's School, Jennifer O'Brien from JFK, Lelamay Manglona from Southern, and Ramon Cruz from GW High School. They designed a container home that was a tribute to Guam's veterans and that contained solar panels, a water catchment system, natural lighting features, and a fish pond that fed an aquaponic garden.