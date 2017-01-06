Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Fair this weekend - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Fair this weekend

Posted:

It's what every parent wants - to keep their children healthy - and you can learn to do just that at the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Fair taking place this weekend. Bureau of Family Health and Nursing Services administrator Margarita Bautista Gay said a variety of services will be showcased at the fair to include height and weight measurements, developmental milestone information, immunization information, children's mental health information and more.

"We would have also blood pressure checks, and we would have nurse counselors to give you tips to lower your blood pressure, how to lower it, keep it up or maintain it and then our family planning program will provide nurse practitioners counseling on family planning methods," she said.

The event is fun for the entire family as it will also feature games, raffles and a magic show. It takes place at the Micronesia Mall Center Court this Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

