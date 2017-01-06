New year, new gear: Port Authority rolls out $5M of equipment

In a time when it's experiencing unprecedented growth, the Port Authority of Guam hit another major milestone today as it unveiled more than $5 million worth of new equipment with more to come well into the New Year.

"We should stand high, and we must be proud, because our port now becomes one of the world class ports in this part of the world," said former port chairman Francisco Santos. And with decades of experience working at the agency, Santos says the port has come a very long way. "I remember way back in the 70s when I first worked at the port authority in 1974, we only had one gantry old beat up gantry number one. We had two straddle hoist, three TCMs (transport cargo mobile), two stick cranes that operating the port at that time, and now look at us!" he shared.

Today before island leaders and the real VIPs - the hardworking employees, Port Authority management unveiled essential equipment set to enhance port operations and service capabilities. As part of the new equipment inventory include 16 new tractors, four 40-ton top lifters, four 5-ton forklifts, two man lifts, two welding machines, and one street sweeper.

General manager Joanne Brown said, "We're looking at close to $5.5 million worth of equipment...the only thing that's missing is we have another 10- and 20-ton that's arriving within the next month, in addition to that a major step forward for us and the port. Because I came into a situation where essentially we were living not feast to famine but famine to famine and we essentially were sometimes keeping track of the equipment on an hourly basis. There were times when we had our vessels in and we were down to zero toplifters and that's not the way to operate."

The port is also building toward a reserve capacity as the existing equipment will also be refurbished. And while these new equipment is definitely a welcome addition, it actually only represents less than 45 percent of new acquired equipment the port expects in the next year to fill up its extended yard. Brown said, "At the end of the day we have very important mission and this is our key role of what we do here of moving cargo and having equipment available when we need it, is very important."