GPD: Charfauros wasn't allowed to speak to the press

The Guam Police Department speaks out after one of their highest ranking officers disobeys a gag order for the duration of an administrative investigation. Colonel Mark Charfauros may be the force's most senior ranking officer, but that didn't give him the authority to tell all to members of the press.

Recently stripped of his badge and gun and placed on administrative leave, Charfauros interviewed with Jess Lujan on KUAM Radio on December 28 to explain his conduct - which was captured on a body camera worn by a responding officer - at the scene of an Agat home on Christmas Eve. While he justifies his yelling to Bell's Palsy, he says the officers had no probable cause to conduct illegal searches of the homes.

In an earlier press conference with Chief of Police Joseph Cruz, he says officers were responding to a report of loud explosives and possibly fireworks.

In a statement from GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos on Friday, she says Charfauros was specifically ordered not to talk to the press. "At this time, Colonel Charfauros was presented with a memorandum specifically reflecting that he is to refrain from making open remarks regarding any ongoing investigation(s) and further advises him on what or what not to do," Santos wrote.

GPD wouldn't provide details on Charfauros' potential violations, but did ask that the administrative investigation be allowed to take its course.

Meanwhile, Charfauros is no newcomer to controversy. For the last decade he's made headlines, whether he was the subject of an investigation or arrested. In the same interview on Isla63-AM, he explained of himself, "Mark Charfauros has always been a man to stand up, hold his ground. The thing about it it's through the years as things are adjudicated and as things go forward and as the facts are presented, that's how I win my cases. I don't win my cases because of magical maneuvering or technicalities I win my cases because I've been able to prove it was the right thing to do at the time."

The ongoing administrative investigation is being conducted by members of the Guam Fire Department, the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, and the Department of Corrections.