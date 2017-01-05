GPD: Charfauros wasn't allowed to speak to the press - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GPD: Charfauros wasn't allowed to speak to the press

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Police Department speaks out after one of their highest ranking officers disobeys a gag order for the duration of an administrative investigation. Colonel Mark Charfauros may be the force's most senior ranking officer, but that didn't give him the authority to tell all to members of the press.

Recently stripped of his badge and gun and placed on administrative leave, Charfauros interviewed with Jess Lujan on KUAM Radio on December 28 to explain his conduct - which was captured on a body camera worn by a responding officer - at the scene of an Agat home on Christmas Eve. While he justifies his yelling to Bell's Palsy, he says the officers had no probable cause to conduct illegal searches of the homes.

In an earlier press conference with Chief of Police Joseph Cruz, he says officers were responding to a report of loud explosives and possibly fireworks.

In a statement from GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos on Friday, she says Charfauros was specifically ordered not to talk to the press. "At this time, Colonel Charfauros was presented with a memorandum specifically reflecting that he is to refrain from making open remarks regarding any ongoing investigation(s) and further advises him on what or what not to do," Santos wrote.

GPD wouldn't provide details on Charfauros' potential violations, but did ask that the administrative investigation be allowed to take its course.

Meanwhile, Charfauros is no newcomer to controversy. For the last decade he's made headlines, whether he was the subject of an investigation or arrested. In the same interview on Isla63-AM, he explained of himself, "Mark Charfauros has always been a man to stand up, hold his ground. The thing about it it's through the years as things are adjudicated and as things go forward and as the facts are presented, that's how I win my cases. I don't win my cases because of magical maneuvering or technicalities I win my cases because I've been able to prove it was the right thing to do at the time."

The ongoing administrative investigation is being conducted by members of the Guam Fire Department, the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, and the Department of Corrections.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Mark Torre, Jr. objects to having to pay restitution

    Mark Torre, Jr. objects to having to pay restitution

    Just three days before ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. is set to self-surrender at the Department of Corrections, and now a new court filing states Torre Jr. is objecting to paying restitution other than what the Criminal Injuries Compensation Commission already paid out.

    More >>

    Just three days before ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. is set to self-surrender at the Department of Corrections, and now a new court filing states Torre Jr. is objecting to paying restitution other than what the Criminal Injuries Compensation Commission already paid out.

    More >>

  • Rev and Tax hopes to fill vacancies to decrease wait times

    Rev and Tax hopes to fill vacancies to decrease wait times

    Rev and Tax hopes to fill vacancies to decrease wait times

    They are the agency that handles tax refunds, driver's licenses and more...  The Department of Rev and Tax today went before lawmakers for its budget hearing requesting almost $14 million for Fiscal Year 2018. The request is a $1.5 million increase from last year's budget. The question on everyone's mind today - why the long waits? Lawmakers telling DRT leadership that many constituents have called to complain about the length of time it takes to complete services at the agency...More >>
    They are the agency that handles tax refunds, driver's licenses and more...  The Department of Rev and Tax today went before lawmakers for its budget hearing requesting almost $14 million for Fiscal Year 2018. The request is a $1.5 million increase from last year's budget. The question on everyone's mind today - why the long waits? Lawmakers telling DRT leadership that many constituents have called to complain about the length of time it takes to complete services at the agency...More >>

  • Calvo introduces bills to fund GMH improvements by raising business privilege tax

    Calvo introduces bills to fund GMH improvements by raising business privilege tax

    Calvo introduces bills to fund GMH improvements by raising business privilege tax

    With two new bills intended to improve services and finances - the Guam Memorial Hospital may be getting some much-needed repairs.  On Monday, Governor Eddie Calvo introduced bills 141 and 142, which, together raise the business privilege tax by 0.75% - and would allow the government to secure $125 million in funding for capital improvement projects to the hospital. GMH Administrator Peter John Camacho says the hospital has not had any major capital improvement projects since 19...More >>
    With two new bills intended to improve services and finances - the Guam Memorial Hospital may be getting some much-needed repairs.  On Monday, Governor Eddie Calvo introduced bills 141 and 142, which, together raise the business privilege tax by 0.75% - and would allow the government to secure $125 million in funding for capital improvement projects to the hospital. GMH Administrator Peter John Camacho says the hospital has not had any major capital improvement projects since 19...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly