Maraman elected as first female supreme court chief justice

The Supreme Court of Guam announces new leadership. Justice Katherine A. Maraman was elected by her peers as the new chief justice of Guam and the first woman to hold such a position locally.

She succeeds Chief Justice Robert J. Torres, whose term expires on January 17.

Justice Maraman joined the Supreme Court of Guam as an associate justice back in 2008.  Prior to that, she served as a judge in the Superior Court of Guam from 1994-2008, where she was primarily assigned to the family court.

She was also instrumental in the establishment of the mental health docket, and has worked closely with many agencies to create a therapeutic court structure, ensuring that Guam's most vulnerable residents are provided the services they need.

