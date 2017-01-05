Trash pickup rates could stay put...conditionally - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Trash pickup rates could stay put...conditionally

A new analysis by the federal receiver suggests no need to raise trash pickup rates. But Gershman, Brickner & Bratton also warns that if GovGuam requires the Guam Solid Waste Authority to reimburse it for bond payments, rates could skyrocket by 60% or more.

In its latest report for the US District Court, receiver GBB says the current rates are enough to cover GSWA operations, additional capital expenses and other requirements under the federal consent decree.  But GBB also made sure to point out that that was unless GovGuam had other ideas, such as requiring GSWA to pay back the general fund for using federal tax reimbursements known as Section 30 money.  Currently a portion of Section 30 funds are earmarked to pay the bond that financed the closure of the old Ordot Dump and built the Layon Landfill.

If GSWA is forced into reimbursement, GBB says residential rates could rise by 60% and commercial rates by almost 70%.  GBB says it could also mean many customers might not be able to afford the service and would start dumping their trash illegally. The GSWA board wanted an updated rate analysis to determine the impact of reimbursement.

The receiver continues to recommend the current mix of customer fees and Section 30 funding, but concedes that it is up to GovGuam to decide how it will finance solid waste services.  The board is scheduled to take over full management control of the solid waste system by the end of this year.

