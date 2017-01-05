Former Guam resident gets American Ninja Warrior tryout

Guam will be represented again on NBC's American Ninja Warrior again. Former Guam resident Romel Camanac, a US Army officer currently stationed in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, has been called in for a Season 9 tryout.

Camanac is a UOG alumni and taught 1st grade at Finegayan Elementary School. He is also a former Department of Youth Affairs guard and resided in Dededo for 10 years.

He has been serving in the Army for 15 years.