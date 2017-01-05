GHURA Section 8 waitlist opens up Monday - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GHURA Section 8 waitlist opens up Monday

Posted:

It's been a few years, but starting next week the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority will officially open up the waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Voucher Program. "On Monday, our lottery registration process will begin," said agency executive director Michael Duenas.

It's been a few years since they last opened the waitlist and starting January 9, GHURA will open registration. Unlike year's past when interested applicants had to stand in long lines at GHURA, this time around it will all be done online. Duenas continued, saying, "By going through this online registration process, we'll be able to select families through a random process, so we may get 4,000 or 5,000 or even 10,000 people signing up, but we'll only select 1,800 names of the number of people registered. This will be done in random basis by the computer."

And because it's all done online, this means you can also do it on any mobile device. "If you have a smartphone, you can register via the smartphone," he added. "The registration site is mobile-friendly and you'll be able to register there. You basically need a WiFi connection to register."

Duenas says it's all about improving customer service at GHURA. Registration begins at 8am on Monday and will close at 5pm on January 13. Registration will be available in English, Chamorro, Chuukese and Filipino. Only one entry per family will be permitted. Duenas notes being selected under the lottery system doesn't necessarily guarantee that you'll receive a voucher - it only means you've been selected and placed on the waiting list.

You can also register at computer stations located at GHURA, public libraries, village mayors offices, the Salvation Army Lighthouse Recovery Center, DIDIS, Catholic Social Services, WestCare Pacific, Oasis Empowerment Center, DOE Head Start Program and American Jobs Center. Following the registration period, GHURA will publish the list of random numbers on January 20 on who will be selected for the waitlist.

For more information and to register starting January 9, visit ghura.org/lottery.

    Mark Torre, Jr. objects to having to pay restitution

    Just three days before ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. is set to self-surrender at the Department of Corrections, and now a new court filing states Torre Jr. is objecting to paying restitution other than what the Criminal Injuries Compensation Commission already paid out.

    Just three days before ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. is set to self-surrender at the Department of Corrections, and now a new court filing states Torre Jr. is objecting to paying restitution other than what the Criminal Injuries Compensation Commission already paid out.

    Rev and Tax hopes to fill vacancies to decrease wait times

    They are the agency that handles tax refunds, driver's licenses and more...  The Department of Rev and Tax today went before lawmakers for its budget hearing requesting almost $14 million for Fiscal Year 2018. The request is a $1.5 million increase from last year's budget. The question on everyone's mind today - why the long waits? Lawmakers telling DRT leadership that many constituents have called to complain about the length of time it takes to complete services at the agency...More >>
    Calvo introduces bills to fund GMH improvements by raising business privilege tax

    With two new bills intended to improve services and finances - the Guam Memorial Hospital may be getting some much-needed repairs.  On Monday, Governor Eddie Calvo introduced bills 141 and 142, which, together raise the business privilege tax by 0.75% - and would allow the government to secure $125 million in funding for capital improvement projects to the hospital. GMH Administrator Peter John Camacho says the hospital has not had any major capital improvement projects since 19...More >>
