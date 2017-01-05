Help provide for Guam's homeless population

The annual Point in Time Homeless Count is just around the corner, and the Salvation Army is looking for your help to make the event a success.

They're some of the most vulnerable members of our community, and while you may not see them every day, Guam has hundreds of homeless men, women, and children without a place to call home. Salvation Army Captain Tom Stambaugh is one of the organizers for the 2017 Point in Time Count, and said he's reviewed the numbers for 2016. "Last year there were roughly over a thousand people registered that didn't have a place to live," he said.

Of these, over 900 were unsheltered, while the remaining hundred stayed in public shelters. The annual count provides community organizations with invaluable data and information. "If there are some cultural differences, language barriers or those obstacles that our homeless people are facing, that our organizations can come together and help find solutions to correct the homeless situation we have," he said.

However, community support is needed to provide both volunteers and donations. Volunteers can sign up and register for required training that begins January 17 by calling Angelina Cruz at 300-1588. To donate canned goods or hygiene products, you can call Mel Diego at 477-9873.

Captain Stambaugh added, "We're looking for canned food donations only because we also hand out 300+ tote bags with food for the homeless that we come in contact with. We just don't want to leave them empty-handed. We want to give them something to let them know were thinking about them, as we're creating solutions to help combat homelessness on Guam."

For more information on the count, which takes place January 27, you can contact Amor Say at 475-1406.