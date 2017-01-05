Task force working with parishes to protect kids

As of today, a total of 15 plaintiffs have filed suit against the Archdiocese of Agana, each alleging they were victim to child molestation decades ago by the hands of church clergy. To ensure such crimes never happen again, the church formed a task force for the protection of minors back in September. Here's an update of their progress.

They're almost done with training the teachers and staff at the island's 14 Catholic schools, and next on their to-do list: the parishes. Group chairperson Sarah Thomas-Nededog said, "The task force is moving forward and we have completed all schools except for one. Now we are regrouping and planning for our presentations in the parishes in the next month." Thomas-Nededog is a longtime social work professional and oversees the Task Force for the Protection of Minors, a church-formed organization to strengthen and safeguard Guam's youth from sexual abuse.

"The presentations are targeted towards staff and faculty, and the administration and the presentation is designed to help educate those that work for the Catholic schools to have a better understanding of the mandatory reporting requirements. In terms of reporting child abuse, suspicion of child abuse and also understanding what the policies are of the archdiocese. As well as knowing what their boundaries are. What are safe and appropriate boundaries for persons who work with vulnerable populations like our children," she continued.

The feedback from training has been positive, as the chairperson said, "The faculty and the staff at the various schools, I think, have been really open to learning more about what their responsibilities are. They've been very receptive to the information and I think are excited to make sure that they stay within their boundaries and they comply with the law. So we're feeling more encouraged that now we have a workforce within the Catholic schools that are not only informed, but more motivated to make sure that our children are indeed protected."

Now their work will extend to parishes - working with parish offices to have all ministries involved - from CCD teachers to music ministers and altar servers and lectors. Other members of the task force are clinical social worker Vince Pereda, retired law enforcement officers Ray and Josephine Fernandez, and retired assistant attorney general and past public guardian John Weisenberger.

In addition, the church has a new sexual abuse response coordinator. To report abuse, Deacon Len Stohr can be reached at 727-7373.