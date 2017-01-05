Florida man claims military sprayed Agent Orange on Guam

A Florida veteran with ties to Guam alleges the military is responsible for his over two dozen diseases, including multiple cancers. According to WFLA, Leroy Foster was stationed at Andersen Air Force Base in the 60s and 70s and was dutied to spray hundreds of thousands of gallons of Agent Orange for vegetation control.

KUAM News archives show Foster made similar allegations back in 2011 and called on President Barack Obama to launch a full investigation into the matter. The Department of Defense has denied use of the herbicide, which is linked to several cancers, heart disease, diabetes, and more.