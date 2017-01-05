Union contract with DOE could be ratified soon - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Union contract with DOE could be ratified soon

Posted: Updated:

The much-anticipated teacher contract between the Guam Department of Education and Guam Federation of Teachers could be just weeks away, according to Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada who announced the contract is in its final stages.

Acting DOE superintendent Joe Sanchez said, "It's substantially completed, I would say 90%, we've put a target date for January 30 to give a substantial report to the board. We should be able to have some drafts to present to them, the biggest area we have at this point to cover would be Duty Day. If we complete that last part about duty day we might actually have a completed contract ready to present to the board for approval."

Sanchez said the one point of contention has been the Teacher Duty Day and whether or not it will be included in the contract. However he said conversations with the union have been positive and he doesn't foresee any stumbling blocks over next few weeks.

A contract has not been in place since 2011.

