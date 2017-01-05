Trial begins for Linda's Cafe riot

It's a side-story to a tragedy: back in October, bodyboarder Brian Cruz was out drinking with friends in Tumon when he was knocked unconscious and placed in the back of a sedan while his friends proceeded to Linda's Cafe to eat. That's where a riot broke out involving several other men and when police discovered Cruz - who died days later from a severe head injury - still unconscious in the back of a car.

Although they're not charged in Cruz's death, three men stand trial for the violence that broke out at the East Agana restaurant early that morning.

Who punched who? And was the violence justified? According to prosecutor Thomas Neuman, those are the only issues for the jury to decide. "It'll be up to your jurors to determine two things in this case," he began. "Number one, that in the early morning hours of October 22, 2016, that these three defendants - Mr. Jovin Santos, Mr. Christian Medina and Mr. Liberty Concepcion - committed assault against victims at Linda's Cafe. The second thing that will be up for you to determine is whether or not these three defendants were justified in using violence, either to defend themselves or defend others."

Attorney David Lujan represents all three defendants. He proposed a different scenario to jurors - that his clients fell victim to violence and were merely trying to protect themselves. In opening statements on Thursday, he says Concepcion was brutally beaten outside - evidenced by his bloodied face - and that his friends, now his co-defendants, came to his rescue. One of the aggressors, defense alleges, was Richard Ragadio.

Lujan said, "The evidence will show the Agat boys were not troublemakers that night. The evidence will show they were not the instigators, but the evidence will show that Mr. Ragadio decided to cooperate not only against Jovin Santos, but the two friends he was with that night. And that's Jaycee White and Alfredo Castro. And the evidence will show that Mr. Ragadio got himself a sweetheart deal."

Just last week, Ragadio entered a plea agreement in connection to the death of his friend Brian Cruz and will spend no time behind bars.

Although unrelated to the Linda's Cafe incident, Cruz was allegedly knocked unconscious earlier that night by White. Castro was also implicated as he assisted in placing Cruz in the back of the sedan. The men then drove to Linda's Cafe to eat, where they encountered trouble and police found Cruz in the back of a car.

Earlier today Enricky Duenas entered a plea agreement for the riot. He pleaded guilty to a single charge of aggravated assault as a 2nd degree felony. His plea deal outlines a sentence range from 45 to 100 days imprisonment in exchange for his cooperation.

According to Attorney Lujan, although Duenas is now a witness for the government, his testimony will still prove in favor of the defense who allege self-defense was justified that night.

Trial will resume on Friday morning, during which time surveillance footage will be presented to jurors.