Veteran senators unable to see eye-to-eye on rules

It's been only a few days into the new term and already there's concern within the Guam Legislature over action taken by the Committee on Rules. He's raised concern prior to and during the actual inauguration and just days after being sworn-in, Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. isn't too happy with recent action by the new committee's chairman.

Senator Aguon said, "My concern is the chairman on the Committee on Rules has made a unilateral decision in taking funds out of a senator or a committee's budget - and in that particular case, the operations and the budgeting of this legislative body needs the concurrence of the committee not the chairman on the committee of rules as a sole individual." in a memo to the legislature's chief fiscal officer, chairman Michael San Nicolas is rescinding $30,000 in lapsed funds given to each of the nien majority senators in the 33rd.

Senator San Nicolas says during the transition from 33rd to the 34th legislatures, he uncovered the move to the Guam Congress Building would be incurring additional costs that were not budgeted for. "So in order for us to make sure we have the cash on hand, to be able to properly transition, I reversed that 'gifting', and we'll be holding those funds in reserve in order to make sure we can fund the transition between now and March," he said.

Aguon says with the move, they need to consider any anticipated savings for the balance of this fiscal year. "So why take this $270,000 from senator's budget, take it and return it to the treasury, so that we can pay for either prior year obligations or pay for small business vendors who can pay their employees and allow them to take care of their families," he explained.

San Nicolas noted, "We can take that under recommendation - the savings that the building is going to be incurring will be realized, but it's not cash in the bank. And the transition requires funds up-front. With that savings we can determine reallocations at that time, but I don't like to spend money until it's actually in the bank. If Senator Aguon thinks we can incur expenses of savings that aren't even realized yet he's mistaken."

And with this recent memo, Aguon's also questioning cost saving measures proposed by San Nicolas, such as reducing central operations key staff. "It's a pennywise and pound foolish, because you're taking from the bottom, you're taking from the hard working central staff employees and you're creating another position, a chief protocol officer position," he said. "So you're taking from the bottom and giving to the top. Is that sound fiscal responsibility as it applies to the operation?"

Aguon questions this chief protocol officer position as its duties are already carried out by the sergeant at arms. San Nicolas says they are in fact different adding with a new building, he wants to makes sure it's properly maintained and handled. This position would have a salary in the range of $60,000 and is being budgeted from the "rebalancing of the Central Office budget."

"I'm actually in shock that he would make that statement, I would like for him to kind of provide an example of what he thinks sound fiscal management would be. There's an old saying that says he who is wise in small things will be wise in bigger things, and so I hope Senator Aguon with his bigger ambitions would take that to heart, that we have to be wise with the pennies if we're going to be wise with the pounds," he said.

Along with the memo on lapsed funds, Senator San Nicolas sent out other memos relative to the new standing rules about the expiration of appointments to the 34th Guam Legislature. The memo states all appointments to positions in the 34th, shall automatically expire on January 5th.

Aguon tells KUAM that the new executive director of the Guam Legislature informed at least three of Aguon’s staffers who were appointed to Central office to not report to work until further notice. Aguon calls the situation “ridiculous” adding its affecting the lives and livelihood of our people. “Don’t play with the lives of our people, there may be political differences, but don’t affect the central staff personnel because they have families behind them.”