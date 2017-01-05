$26M grant enables vast array of DOE programs, projects - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

$26M grant enables vast array of DOE programs, projects

Posted: Updated:

In a matter of days, the Guam Department of Education should see $26 million roll in from Uncle Sam. It's good news for a cash-strapped local agency, as the grant from the USDOE comes at a time when every penny counts.

Acting DOE superintendent Joe Sanchez told KUAM News, "Sometime last week we got the final notice of the award, we're just waiting for the technical pieces to set in. Thanks to changes stemming from the Every Student Succeeds Act, Guam received an extra $2 million from the US department of education this year. So there's been an increase in the amount that we receive annually."

In order to properly manage the consolidated grant funding, DOE is holding a training for employees at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort this week to discuss compliance issues, including civil rights training on Title IX and Title II. "The consolidated grant funds a lot of our major programs including our after school program, it funds the SRO program we have with the judiciary," said Sanchez. "It funds after school program so it's a big source of, resource for our school when it comes to student achievement."

Sanchez said the extra cash is a welcomed change for the financially strained department, which continues to look at alternative methods of conserving funds. "So knowing that we're a little cash strapped we're working with USDOE; we're working with our internal offices and we're working with our third party fiduciary agent to see if we can come up with a process to see if we can access the federal funds first so we don't need to use local funds to cover the costs of personnel," he said.

DOE will be working on the grant's implementation as well as issues surrounding Guam's high-risk status before a visit from USDOE next month.

