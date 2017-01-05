Campaign finances still not closed for several candidates - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Campaign finances still not closed for several candidates

Decision 2016 may be over, but several candidates still have deficits or surpluses in their campaign contributions and expenditures reports that need to be taken care of. The Guam Election Commission reminds candidates that this Friday is the due date to submit a follow-up report on whether they eliminated their deficit or transferred over their surplus before they can officially close the books on the election.

As of last month there was 29 candidates with a surplus and 26 with a deficit.

In the meantime, while the 2018 elections are still two years away, the GEC reminds any potential candidate who spends or collects $250 for the next campaign has to file an organization report with the GEC.

