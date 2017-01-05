Administration warns speaker about insurance bill - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Administration warns speaker about insurance bill

In response to Speaker BJ Cruz's Bill 3, the Calvo Administration is cautioning the speaker and the 34th Guam Legislature to proceed with "due diligence and wisdom." Cruz's Bill 3 states the administration would be required to choose the most economical and beneficial healthcare insurance proposal.

In a release, Adelup says for the last couple of years they have chosen the best value to ensure quality of life for GovGuam workers. They note that back in 2012, legislation authored by Senator Ben Pangelinan and Cruz became law that required the administration to seek out multiple health insurance carriers which would be more costly than having a single provider.

In a release this week, Adelup states they still believe that they should provide thousands of GovGuam employees and retirees choice and quality health insurance versus the cheapest health insurance plan.

They say, "This is not a game. Reducing the benefits of GovGuam employees to cheap versus quality and choice could mean the difference between life and death."

