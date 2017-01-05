Lawyer forwards info to chief judge on CNMI case - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Lawyer forwards info to chief judge on CNMI case

Following a decision in a CNMI voting rights case, the attorney for a similar case here on Guam has forwarded relevant information to District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood. J. Christian Adams is representing Arnold "Dave" Davis, who filed a lawsuit after he was prohibited from registering to vote on Guam's political status.

While parties in the case presented their arguments in a September 2016 hearing in the District Court, Adams has submitted the decision in the CNMI case as a "notice of new relevant authority."

Earlier this week, both Adams and political analyst Dr. Ron McNinch stated the CNMI case was similar to the Guam case and could weigh heavily on the court's decision.

