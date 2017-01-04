Community advisors needed for bus fare increase discussion - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Community advisors needed for bus fare increase discussion

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Regional Transit Authority  is still looking for community stakeholders to become a part of an advisory group before deciding on whether to move forward with an increase in bus fares. During hr agency's meeting last month, the GRTA's board decided to hold off on the proposed increase until an advisory group came up with more recommendations.

Executive manager Ric Agustin says only four people have come forward to volunteer so far. The advisory group is supposed to consist of nine members representing different sectors of the community who will have 60 days of formation to come up with recommendations.

To signup, you can visit the GRTA's offices at the Department of Public Works.

The GRTA board will meet on January 17 to discuss the next steps to the increase proposal.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Emotional testimony presented for bereavement legislation

    Emotional testimony presented for bereavement legislation

    Darlene Garcia lost her husband in a tragic motorcycle crash two years ago. A now retired Human Resources Manager, Garcia gave emotional testimony about her loss, in favor of legislation that would mandate Guam employers give two weeks of unpaid leave following the death of a loved one.

    More >>

    Darlene Garcia lost her husband in a tragic motorcycle crash two years ago. A now retired Human Resources Manager, Garcia gave emotional testimony about her loss, in favor of legislation that would mandate Guam employers give two weeks of unpaid leave following the death of a loved one.

    More >>

  • Traffic pullover turned ice bust for Jason Leigh Francisco Song

    Traffic pullover turned ice bust for James Song

    Traffic pullover turned ice bust for James Song

    A traffic pullover ends with one man caught with drugs and placed under arrest. 40-year-old James Leigh Francisco Song was riding a motorcycle when confronted by police.

    More >>

    A traffic pullover ends with one man caught with drugs and placed under arrest. 40-year-old James Leigh Francisco Song was riding a motorcycle when confronted by police.

    More >>

  • Defense attorney Jay Arriola pushing for Torre to remain on house arrest pending his appeal

    Defense attorney Jay Arriola pushing for Torre to remain on house arrest pending his appeal

    Defense attorney Jay Arriola pushing for Torre to remain on house arrest pending his appeal

    The ex-cop convicted In the shooting death of a fellow officer must report to the Department of Corrections this week to serve out his eight-year prison sentence. Mark Torre Jr. was convicted of negligent homicide in the 2015 shooting death of Officer Elbert Piolo. Though he has been ordered to go to jail on July 14th ... Defense attorney Jay Arriola is pushing that Torre remain out and under house arrest pending the outcome of his sentencing appeal. Days after the shooting in Y...More >>
    The ex-cop convicted In the shooting death of a fellow officer must report to the Department of Corrections this week to serve out his eight-year prison sentence. Mark Torre Jr. was convicted of negligent homicide in the 2015 shooting death of Officer Elbert Piolo. Though he has been ordered to go to jail on July 14th ... Defense attorney Jay Arriola is pushing that Torre remain out and under house arrest pending the outcome of his sentencing appeal. Days after the shooting in Y...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly