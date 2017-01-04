Community advisors needed for bus fare increase discussion

The Guam Regional Transit Authority is still looking for community stakeholders to become a part of an advisory group before deciding on whether to move forward with an increase in bus fares. During hr agency's meeting last month, the GRTA's board decided to hold off on the proposed increase until an advisory group came up with more recommendations.

Executive manager Ric Agustin says only four people have come forward to volunteer so far. The advisory group is supposed to consist of nine members representing different sectors of the community who will have 60 days of formation to come up with recommendations.

To signup, you can visit the GRTA's offices at the Department of Public Works.

The GRTA board will meet on January 17 to discuss the next steps to the increase proposal.