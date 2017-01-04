Josh Tenorio stepping down from Judiciary

Administrator of the courts Joshua Tenorio announced his resignation Wednesday. After serving the courts for five years, he plans to make the transition to the private sector following his last day on the job next week.

He told KUAM News, "It's been an awesome experience. I've been helping to lead a lot of the court improvement projects so it was a little bitter sweet for me to leave my post, it is probably the most meaningful one I've had in my entire career in the government, but in order for me to be able to get more involved in the community and be able to have some personal opinions about what's going on I have to come out of the court."

Chief Justice Robert Torres said Tenorio has been a leading force in the effort to reform the criminal justice system and improve services to the public.

When KUAM asked Tenorio if he has plans to run for lieutenant governor in the next gubernatorial election, Tenorio said while he cannot say too much, he can say that his future plans involve better serving the people of Guam. "All I'll say is I'm interested in learning more about what's going on in the community and trying to be more involved," he hinted.

He officially resigns from his post on January 13, and will be moving to an executive position in the private sector.