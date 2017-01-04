3-time Guam high school golf champ makes strides in Hawaii

Guam's top junior golfer is making a name for himself off-island as well. Brentt Salas, the IIAAG'S 3-time defending boy s golf champion, closed out his 2016 by taking the top spot in Hawaii's Barbers Point Jr. Open. Salas finished first out of a field of 25 golfers, with scores of 70 and 73 in the 2-day tourney.

In fact, Salas competed in 2 Hawaiian junior golf tournaments in December, also taking 2nd out of 12 in the Leileihua Jr. Open.

As he prepares for the Asian Junior Golf Association's Junior Qualifying Series in China, Salas can't help but notice junior golf on Guam is on the rise - and he humbly says there are others who will hit the links and rep the island. "They've all become better - I've seen them grow with myself, skill-wise - so they've improved," he said.

Salas has three-peated as the high school golf champ - but he admits it hasn't always been easy even though he's made being top golfer par for the course. "It has improved over the last 3-4 years. There's been more players playing now and it's become more competitive," he shared.

As Salas prepares for college, the Father Duenas junior says golfing was part of his plan to attract college offers - and his plan is coming together. He's been approached by Cal State Long Beach and Grand Canyon University and at just 16-years-old, he even ranks 2nd in Guam's men's division.

He thrives to compete off-island, saying its helped him sharpen his golf game. Salas said, "It's a good way for me to challenge myself against others and expose myself to good competition."

Salas says sometimes he does feel the pressure to succeed get to him - but then he goes Zen. "I just try to keep to myself, play my own game and keep it simple - think of not thinking," he said.

He wants to thank his coaches, fellow junior golfers and family for supporting him in his quest to be the best. He's off to china in January and in April he'll tee-off at the AJGA Ping Heather Farr Classic. And along with his clubs and his a-game - he'll bring his love for his island.

"It feels really good. I love showing my pride - that I'm from Guam," he said. "It gives me a good sense of where I'm from."