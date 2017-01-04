Hospital rate hike contributed greatly to 2016's price levels increase

A 2016 year-end government report shows overall prices remained steady in 2016, except for one glaring exception. The Consumer Price Index summary by the Bureau of Statistics & Plans indicates price level was 7% higher last year than the previous year.

Much of that increase though can be attributed to a dramatic rise in hospital rates early last year. That's according to bureau chief economist Albert Perez. He says the Guam Memorial Hospital's fee increase alone accounts for 6.1% of the 7.1% overall CPI increase from a year ago. Otherwise, Perez says prices remained stable and in many cases went down, in particular he says food prices were lower, similar to the decreases nationally.

The report indicates a 2.6% quarterly drop in the overall food index, and 3.5% year-on-year decrease. Some selected items: egg prices fell a whopping 36% from a year ago, fresh vegetables dropped 12% year on year, and fish and seafood products edged 1.2% lower from a year ago.

Rent and lodging prices increased marginally in the 4th quarter compared to the previous quarter, but decreased 2.5% compared to the same period last year. Electricity prices were unchanged from the previous quarter, and down 2.4% from a year ago. But we should be noted though that there is a Guam Power Authority rate increase proposal now before the Public Utilities Commission.

Meanwhile, motor fuel prices increased 4.3% quarter-on-quarter, and 2.7% year-on-year.

On average, the report says the price level decreased 0.8%, if you take out the increase in GMH user fees.

Perez says factors he is watching for the year ahead that could impact prices include the continued H-2 labor shortage, and the proposed increase in minimum wage.