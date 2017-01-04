Frances Quinata will get fixed sentence

It appears convicted scam artist Frances Quinata will be getting a fixed sentence for all her crimes. Quinata initially made headlines for allegedly scamming a Guam Girls' Softball team into buying airline tickets from her.

Although she was never charged in that case, a handful of victims of her deception surfaced and she was convicted by a superior court jury. Quinata still has other open cases, which prosecutor Joseph McDonald indicated on Thursday will be resolved with a global plea offer which is currently being drafted.

Sentencing is set for January 19.