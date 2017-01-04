Enricky Duenas makes plea deal with government

One of four men implicated in a riot that broke out at Linda's Cafe the night Brian Cruz was found unconscious in the back of a car enters a plea agreement with the government. On Thursday morning, 33-year-old Enricky Duenas pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault as a 2nd degree felony.

According to his plea deal, he faces anywhere from 45 to 100 days behind bars.

Meanwhile, his co-defendants Liberty Concepcion, Christian Medina, and Jovin Santos are leaving their fate with a jury. Opening statements are scheduled for Thursday afternoon.