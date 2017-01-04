Talofofo crash leaves man, 30, in critical condition

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition following a single auto accident in Talofofo on Wednesday afternoon. According to Guam Police Department spokesperson Captain Kim Santos, Hagatna Precinct officers responded to a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe that ran off the roadway on Route 4 near Rancho Camacho.

The vehicle, which was traveling southbound, struck a concrete telephone pole causing several power lines to snap and fall onto the road. Roads were closed for several hours as the Guam Power Authority responded to repair the and restore power to homes in the area.

The incident remains under investigation.