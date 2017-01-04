Chris Duenas named Guam Housing Corp president - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Chris Duenas named Guam Housing Corp president

Former Senator Chris Duenas has been named the new president of the Guam Housing Corporation.The GHC Board unanimously approved Duenas’s nomination from Governor Eddie Calvo during a special meeting Wednesday.

Duenas served in the 31st and 32nd Guam Legislatures and as director of the Department of Land Management. Duenas recently served as the Governor’s advisor on legislative and external affairs. 

Duenas fills the position left vacant following the passing of former President Martin Benavente last year. 

