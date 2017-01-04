25-year-old accused of dorm room rape incident

A 25-year-old man is behind bars accused of raping an 18-year-old woman in a University of Guam dorm room. Sean Michael Frank was arrested and charged with 3rd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents state the alleged rape occurred at a New Year's party that was eventually broken up by campus security. When interviewed by police, Frank admitted to having sex with the victim, but stated it was consensual.

He was booked and confined.