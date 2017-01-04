25-year-old accused of dorm room rape incident - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

25-year-old accused of dorm room rape incident

Posted: Updated:

A 25-year-old man is behind bars accused of raping an 18-year-old woman in a University of Guam dorm room. Sean Michael Frank was arrested and charged with 3rd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents state the alleged rape occurred at a New Year's party that was eventually broken up by campus security. When interviewed by police, Frank admitted to having sex with the victim, but stated it was consensual. 

He was booked and confined. 

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Catholic groups march in 54th - and final - protest against church

    Catholic groups march in 54th - and final - protest against church

    Dozens of members of the Laity Forward Movement and the Concerned Catholics of Guam put down their signs as today marked their final Sunday picket.  

    More >>

    Dozens of members of the Laity Forward Movement and the Concerned Catholics of Guam put down their signs as today marked their final Sunday picket.  

    More >>

  • Tour gets travel professionals acclimated with Guam

    Tour gets travel professionals acclimated with Guam

    The tour started in 1993, and aims to familiarize travel agents, airline representatives, and travel trade media with Guam's unique offerings and tourist attractions.

    More >>

    The tour started in 1993, and aims to familiarize travel agents, airline representatives, and travel trade media with Guam's unique offerings and tourist attractions.

    More >>

  • Xtra Airways plans Guam-Saipan service

    Xtra Airways plans Guam-Saipan service

    Xtra Airways - headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida - announced it will fly Guam-CNMI-China flights.

    More >>

    Xtra Airways - headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida - announced it will fly Guam-CNMI-China flights.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly