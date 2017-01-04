Students step-up for Invasive Species Regional Schools Challenge

You may not see them on the streets, but lurking in the jungles, Guam is estimated to have over one million brown tree snakes - invasive species that have had detrimental effects on Guam's bird and animal populations. In 2016, the Guam Department of Agriculture's Kontra I Kulepbla program in partnership with WAVE (Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically) teams from island schools piloted the Invasive Species Regional Schools Challenge.

Program coordinator Jane Dia said it aims to raise awareness with island youth, adding, "The students learned where those species came from, how it impacted Guam's ecosystems, animals, and environment, but also what we could do about it on Guam, so that was a big takeaway."

Students entered submissions in eight different categories, with the top three winners receiving prizes funded by the Office of Insular Affairs Brown Tree Snake Control Program. Ava Bennett is a 6th grader at Untalan Middle School, whose photo frame project won 2nd place. She told KUAM News, "I learned about the Mexican love vine, because I didn't know we had that or that it was an invasive species. I learned that Mexican love vines cover up the whole tree to suffocate it or to make it stop getting sunlight."

Two Tiyan High School students also won 3rd place in the regional competition. Dia said Kontra I Kulepbla is an awareness campaign that focuses on large scale brown tree snake control to benefit Guam's endemic and endangered bird populations and the environment. "We're actually expanding on the idea of taking invasive species learning into the communities," she explained, adding, "we're piloting basketball tournaments other types of sports activities."

She said community awareness is key as invasive species control requires islandwide support.