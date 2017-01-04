Speaker Cruz (re)introduces insurance bill - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Speaker Cruz (re)introduces insurance bill

Posted: Updated:

Speaker BJ Cruz has introduced his first bill for the 34th Guam Legislature. Bill 3 would require the administration to "choose the most economical and beneficial" healthcare insurance proposal plan for Government of Guam employees and retirees and foster children.

If the bill sounds familiar, it's because Cruz introduced it in the last term as Bill 395-33.

In a release, Cruz says he introduced the bill last year as a response to the administration "choosing a health insurance contract costing millions more than its alternative", a decision he says "ultimately jeopardized retirees' medical, dental and life insurance coverage last summer.

As a result, Bill 3 requires that beginning Fiscal Year 2018, the administration choose the health insurance option which provides the most affordable deal to our taxpayers and "achieves the coverage our employees and retirees deserve."

