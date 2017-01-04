National Museum at downtown cathedral is treasure trove of sacred artifacts

The National Museum of the Dulce Nobmre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica is open for a limited time to the public, from 4:30 to 8pm nightly until January 8. You can check out the hundreds of religious and cultural artifacts on display.

"Faith without culture is not fully lived," explained Father Paul Gofigan. "Even with us on Guam, we cannot see our faith without our culture. And we cannot really see our culture without our faith. The two really go hand in hand." And according to the Gofigan, the cathedral rector, that's the common thread among the hundreds of religious and cultural artifacts on display at the national museum in Hagatna.

"Guam was discovered by Magellan in 1521, and if we go to our timeline over here it was discovered in 1521. And the first Catholic church was established in Agana in 1669. So you can see how long it took for the faith, the word that was planted here on this island, how long it took for the evangelizers to come in and to make sure that they integrate faith into culture," he said.

It was thanks to Chief Kepuha we have the Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral Basilica. "One of the founding fathers of the church on Guam," said the priest of the legendary chief. "He was the one who donated the land for us to use for the cathedral. It was he who opened Christianity into the Chamorro culture and we have him to be thankful for."

Paving the way for culture and faith to prosper was Chamorro leader Archbishop Felixberto Flores, with Gofigan saying, "He really made sure he worked very well in ensuring the faith and culture were maintained here."

Also on display is an original Bible, translated in Chamorro. "As you can imagine, if the printing press was invented in the 1500s, so you can imagine how old this Bible is. And again, it expresses the passing on of scripture and the passing on of the word of god onto this island of Guam," he said.

While some of the artifacts were part of the archdiocese's archives, others were donated. Also on display is a collection of belens. Father Gofigan says they're hoping to open the museum again as soon as possible, but wanted to share the sacred artifacts for the duration of the Christmas season. "I'm so grateful to Evageline Dizon Lujan, and also James Santos, and also to our partnership with DFS, who really helped with the frames, the casings. They were donated by DFS in order for us to open, but I really wanted to open it up as soon as possible and let people come in," he shared.

The museum will be open until January 8. The museum is located on the second floor of the St. Therese Chapel. While admission is free, donations are welcome.