Calvo shines light on foreign labor visa issue

The numbers have dropped and will continue to do so until a solution is place. And just as a lawsuit on the matter is set to heard in the District Court of Guam later this month, Governor Eddie Calvo is raising concerns with both the outgoing and incoming presidents of the United States on the denials of H-2b visas for Guam.

"The island's inability to source H-2b workers in key occupations has a detrimental effect on the island," it's a statement issued by the Guam Department of Labor this week that's ringing true well into the new year. "I just finished to talking to Mayor Melissa Savares [of Dededo]," said Governor Calvo. "There's a project working with GHURA when it comes to an emergency shelter at the Astumbo Gym, they're having a hard time finding a contractor. You're hearing about this in so many projects islandwide - it is a critical issue."

The issue of H-2b visa denials over the past year continues to worry Guam businesses and island officials including Governor Calvo who wrote another letter to the outgoing president and the Department of Homeland Security secretary on the matter. He described, "Unfortunately, President Obama and Jeh Johnson did not do one thing to help us in this situation, so it was important for me, as part of their legacy to send them a letter on what they have failed to do for the island of Guam."

Back in September the Guam Department of Labor reported over 1,200 H-2b workers on island but with the nearly 100% denial rate of visas, they expected those numbers to drop drastically. At the end of November, they report only 470 workers now. December numbers are not in yet but they are expected to drop every month until a solution is in place. USCIS hasn't given an explanation, but in a statement Guam DOL says "employers are anxious to find a solution as they are finding it difficult to meet their manpower needs and this is having a negative effect on their ability to provide services to private, public and federal construction projects."

He says over 50 employers have been directly affected adding they expect most projects to "slow significantly."

Along with writing to the outgoing president, Calvo is also reaching out to President-elect Donald Trump. "And more important now that letter I'm CC'ing to the Trump transition team so they know what exactly is the situation in Guam and the crisis that will be occurring or is ongoing as a result of this unilateral action of homeland security," he said.

Governor Calvo will be leaving to trump's inauguration where he hopes to meet with critical agency heads to "deal with the issue quickly before the crisis gets any bigger."