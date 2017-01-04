New-look education board faces lingering issues

New leadership took hold of the Guam Education Board on Tuesday evening, and with fresh faces on board it will once again revisit the pending case surrounding superintendent Jon Fernandez.

"We need to address it rather than keep dragging it," said Peter Alexcis Ada, the newly-elected chairman of the GEB. "I would prefer let's offer some kind of a resolution. We need to address it rather than keep dragging it; I would prefer let's offer some kind of a resolution." Ada said this of the unresolved case surrounding superintendent Fernandez, who was ousted by the board last October, and subsequently filed a $7 million lawsuit against six of its members last year.

With the change of leadership following the November elections for Decision 2016, a total of five of the six members who voted to oust Fernandez are no longer on the board. Most recently, member Ken Chargualaf submitted his letter of resignation on December 30.

"That means that the governor will now have two appointees," Ada affirmed.

According to Ada, Chargualaf's resignation left two vacancies - for both an appointed and elected position. While the next highest vote getter would usually fill the elected position, because there weren't additional candidates on the ballot, Governor Eddie Calvo will have to appoint two additional members to the board.

Meanwhile, the new members that were sworn-in Tuesday evening and are set to hit the ground running. "We're going to meet with especially the three new board members and we're going to give them the entire packet of everything that is on litigation, let them review it. I'll give them two weeks, after two weeks, they'll meet with the rest of the board members, discuss it, and I'm hoping they'll come or they'll be able to come up with some sort of a resolution to some of these matters that are pending," said the chairman.

While Ada couldn't provide further details, vice chair Maria Gutierrez said she commits to providing full transparency going forward, noting, "I promise that we will work together as one, as a team."