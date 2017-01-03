Bordallo embarks on 8th congressional term

Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo begins her eighth term in Congress. According to a press release, Bordallo was sworn-in as a member of the 115th Congress and stated, "I once again thank the people of Guam for the trust and confidence they continue to place in me to serve as their representative in Congress.

"I do not take for granted the incredible responsibility they have entrusted to me to be our island's voice in Washington, and I will continue to build on the progress that we have made over the last 14 years."